While Norton Rose Fulbright has seen several departures in its leadership ranks lately, the law firm is adding more litigation leaders in Chicago, as demand for dispute practices stays high in Big Law. The No. 16-ranked Am Law firm on Thursday announced the hiring of partners Joshua Lee and Edward Casmere from Chicago-founded midsize firm Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, to become co-heads of litigation and disputes in its Windy City office.

January 19, 2024, 1:37 PM

