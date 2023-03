News From Law.com

As state attorneys general ramp up enforcement, Paul Connell has joined Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr as a partner co-chair of the firm's state attorneys general practice. Connell joined the firm Monday in Washington, D.C., from Cozen O'Connor, where he spent roughly two years after a two-year stint at Reed Smith. From 2015-2019, he served as deputy attorney general and senior counsel at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

