While it may be difficult to remember what en vogue, emerging technology excited the legal market before generative artificial intelligence—it did exist, believe it or not. Over the course of 2021 and 2022, hoping to get in on the ground floor of what they saw as the next big innovation, a growing number of law firms bought plots in the metaverse, across virtual worlds such as Decentraland and Sandbox.

June 12, 2023, 5:29 PM

