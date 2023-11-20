Amid Facebook Posts About Sex Ed, No Imminent Threat Means N...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Camden, New Jersey, refused to issue a preliminary injunction to a parent who claimed that she experienced censorship and retaliation after complaining about elementary students being exposed to sexual content. Angela Reading brought a First Amendment suit against the police chief, schools superintendent and other leaders in her town of North Hanover, claiming they directed the removal of her Facebook posting about an artwork she saw in her child's elementary school.

November 20, 2023, 5:05 PM

