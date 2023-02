News From Law.com

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive, Inc. has hired Michael Callahan as its chief legal officer. Callahan is joining Rivian from Stanford University, where he served as executive director of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance and Professor of the Practice of Law. He replaces Neil Sitron who departed the company last September.

February 13, 2023, 2:09 PM