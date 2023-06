News From Law.com

Facing an ethics probe into an undisclosed salary from a developer, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and his side jobs are facing scrutiny. While the mayor didn't earn these fees through his gig as counsel at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the attention could ultimately cast a shadow on the real estate work he does do for firm clients.

June 01, 2023, 11:19 AM

