Amid Big Law Growth in the Carolinas, Burr & Forman Recruits...

As more big law firms seek growth in the Carolinas, Birmingham-based Burr & Forman is expanding in the region, adding three attorneys in Charleston, South Carolina, along with several lateral associate hires in Atlanta and Nashville. Large and midsize firms have set their sights on growing in the Carolinas this year, including Holland & Knight, Hawkins Parnell and Nexsen Pruet, as more corporations open offices there amid lower operating costs compared with other areas.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 10, 2022, 2:06 PM