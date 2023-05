News From Law.com

Midsize Atlanta firm Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs has launched a Chicago office and recruited two partners who have significant insurance litigation connections and clients. For Parker Hudson, a four-decade-old Atlanta midsize law firm, the hiring is a welcome addition as it prepares for the loss of 16 lawyers who are moving to a larger law firm, according to the firm's managing partner.

May 18, 2023, 2:06 PM

nature of claim: /