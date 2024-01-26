Amid Allegations, State Bar Says It Doesnt Track Lawyers Eth...

News From Law.com

Following the dismissal of a proposed federal class action alleging racial discrimination [link to story 1] in the State Bar of Georgia's handling of its lawyer disciplinary process, the Daily Report sought data about the ethnic composition of lawyers investigated and sanctioned by the State Bar of Georgia since 2018. But the state's sole organization responsible for governing more than 54,000 licensed attorneys couldn't provide an answer. "That information is not relevant to the Bar," State Bar of Georgia General Counsel Paula Frederick told Daily Report.

January 26, 2024, 3:22 AM

