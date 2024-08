News From Law.com

Fresh off its opening of its first international office in London, Pierson Ferdinand has grown quickly as its leaders work to create a fully transparent financial model for partners and seeks to create a firmwide culture within a fully distributed law firm model. It began operations with about 130 lawyers from its former firm and now has 180 who moved from a variety of firms—a 38% headcount increase in eight months.

