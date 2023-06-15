Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, and other defendants have tapped attorney Susan M. Leming of Brown & Connery to fight a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 1 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Wohl & Fruchter, arises from the defendants' termination of a proposed $13.4 billion merger agreement. The suit accuses the defendants of concealing internal issues at TD Bank which decreased the likelihood of securing regulatory approval for the deal. First Horizon was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, is 1:23-cv-03024, Amicarelli v. First Horizon Corporation et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 15, 2023, 11:02 AM