Who Got The Work

Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, and other defendants have tapped attorney Susan M. Leming of Brown & Connery to fight a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 1 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Wohl & Fruchter, arises from the defendants' termination of a proposed $13.4 billion merger agreement. The suit accuses the defendants of concealing internal issues at TD Bank which decreased the likelihood of securing regulatory approval for the deal. First Horizon was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, is 1:23-cv-03024, Amicarelli v. First Horizon Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Amicarelli

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

First Horizon Corporation

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Bharat B. Masrani

D. Bryan Jordan

Hope Dmuchowski

Kelvin VI Luan Tran

Leo Salom

TD Bank US Holding Company

defendant counsels

Brown Connery

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws