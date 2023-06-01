First Horizon, TD Bank and other defendants were hit with a securities class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court in connection with the parties' termination of a proposed $13.4 billion merger agreement last month. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Wohl & Fruchter, accuses the defendants of concealing internal issues at TD Bank which decreased the likelihood of securing regulatory approval for the deal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03024, Amicarelli v. First Horizon Corp. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 01, 2023, 7:08 PM