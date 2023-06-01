New Suit - Securities Class Action

First Horizon, TD Bank and other defendants were hit with a securities class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court in connection with the parties' termination of a proposed $13.4 billion merger agreement last month. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Wohl & Fruchter, accuses the defendants of concealing internal issues at TD Bank which decreased the likelihood of securing regulatory approval for the deal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03024, Amicarelli v. First Horizon Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Amicarelli

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

First Horizon Corporation

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Bharat B. Masrani

D. Bryan Jordan

Hope Dmuchowski

Kelvin VI Luan Tran

Leo Salom

TD Bank US Holding Company

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws