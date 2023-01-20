New Suit

Amica Mutual Insurance sued Waterwerks Car Wash Friday in Minnesota District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The case, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, contends that the defendant has refused to contribute funds toward an underlying settlement involving employee injury claims in connection with an on-site motor vehicle accident. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00159, Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Wash Systems LLC.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 1:01 PM