New Suit - Insurance

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. sued Parker Tikson Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Ford & Britton, seeks a declaration that Amica has satisfied its duty to provide coverage to Tikson for damages from a motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04365, Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Tikson.

July 07, 2023, 1:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Ford & Britton, P.C.

defendants

Parker Tikson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute