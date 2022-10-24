New Suit

Amica Mutual Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Susah H. Rice, Catherine J. Cahners and other defendants on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Sloane & Walsh, seeks a declaration that Amica has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a suicide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11817, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Rice et al.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 4:55 PM