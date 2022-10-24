Amica Mutual Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Susah H. Rice, Catherine J. Cahners and other defendants on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Sloane & Walsh, seeks a declaration that Amica has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a suicide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11817, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Rice et al.
Insurance
October 24, 2022, 4:55 PM