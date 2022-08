New Suit

Amica Mutual Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Cockerham & Associates, names US 36 Raceway and other claimants in connection with bodily injury liability claims stemming from a drag racing accident. The case is 5:22-cv-06096, Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Coon et al.

