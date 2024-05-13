Who Got The Work

Michael B. Weinberg of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Arbella Protection Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action was filed March 28 in Connecticut District Court by Howd & Ludorf on behalf of Amica Mutual Insurance, which makes claims concerning an underlying lawsuit over a motor vehicle collision. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny, is 3:24-cv-00491, Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Arbella Protection Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 13, 2024, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Howd Ludorf

defendants

Arbella Protection Insurance Company

Carol Giudice

Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company

Fathers & Sons, Inc.

Michael G. Fearon

Nicholas Giudice

VW Credit, Inc

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Carter Mario Law Firm

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute