Who Got The Work

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Boris Feldman and Doru Gavril and associates Elise Lopez and Jon Fougner have entered appearances for Alphabet and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed March 16 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, alleges that the defendants misled shareholders about the likelihood that Alphabet’s anticompetitive practices in the field of digital advertising would expose the company to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, is 3:23-cv-01186, Ami - Government Employees Provident Fund Management Company Ltd. v. Alphabet Inc. et al.

Technology

May 03, 2023, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Ami - Government Employees Provident Fund Management Company Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Alphabet Inc.

Philipp Schindler

Ruth M. Porat

Sundar Pichai

defendant counsels

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws