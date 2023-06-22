Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of AmGUARD Insurance Co. lawsuit in Nevada District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking a declaration that AmGUARD has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit, pursues claims against Primo's Auto Repair, Victor Manuel Aguilera, Alexandria Gomez and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00965, AmGUARD Insurance Co. v. Sidoris.
Insurance
June 22, 2023, 6:21 PM