New Suit - Product Liability

Regal Beloit, an electric motor manufacturer, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Uehlein & Associates on behalf of AmGuard Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a faulty capacitor in a commercial laundry dryer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11898, AmGuard Insurance Co. v. Regal Beloit America Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 10, 2022, 12:57 PM