New Suit

AmGuard Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Panam Logistics and Capital Express on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration that AmGuard has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying lawsuit accusing a Panam trucker of striking a bridge. The suit further accuses Panam of misrepresenting its long-distance transportation operations in its insurance application and seeks to rescind the policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04679, AmGuard Insurance Co. v. Panam Logistics LLC et al.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

AmGuard Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Capital Express, LLC

Panam Logistics, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute