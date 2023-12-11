Who Got The Work

Justin M. Ginter of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for Broan-Nutone LLC in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The suit, over a fire damage claim arising from an alleged defective ventilation fan, was filed Oct. 26 in New York Southern District Court by de Luca Levine on behalf of Amguard Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-09429, Amguard Insurance Company v. Broan-Nutone LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 11, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Amguard Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

De Luca Levine

De Luca Levine, LLC

defendants

Broan-Nutone LLC

Jakel Incorporated

Jakel Incorporated f/k/a Jakel Motors Incorporated

Jakel Motors Incorporated

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct