Justin M. Ginter of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for Broan-Nutone LLC in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The suit, over a fire damage claim arising from an alleged defective ventilation fan, was filed Oct. 26 in New York Southern District Court by de Luca Levine on behalf of Amguard Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-09429, Amguard Insurance Company v. Broan-Nutone LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
December 11, 2023, 9:41 AM