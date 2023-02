New Suit

White and Williams filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of AmGuard Insurance. The suit seeks return of an alleged duplicate payment from policyholder Bensalem Lodging Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00656, AmGuard Insurance Company v. Bensalem Lodging Associates, LLC.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 2:30 PM