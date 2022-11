New Suit

White and Williams filed a lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of AmGUARD Insurance. The complaint pursues claims against Bensalem Lodging Associates for refusing to return an overpayment of $288,800 to AmGUARD, which was issued in error. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04649, Amguard Insurance Company v. Bensalem Lodging Associates, LLC.

Insurance

