Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Tharpe & Howell on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Whirlpool, Lowe's and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Grotefeld Hoffmann on behalf of AmGuard Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective Maytag washing machine. The case is 2:23-cv-04757, AmGuard Insurance Co. v. Whirlpool Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Amguard Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania Corporation licensed to do business in California, as Subrogee of Shane Wallance and Heather Wallace, as individuals,

defendants

Jabil, Inc.

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Whirlpool Corporation

defendant counsels

Tharpe Howell

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product