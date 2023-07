New Suit - Insurance

Poyner Spruill filed a lawsuit alleging property damage Friday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of AmGuard Insurance. The complaint, over claims related to flooding at a senior living facility, targets Fifth Element Fire Protection and Unifour Fire & Safety. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00409, Amguard Insurance Company.

Business Services

July 07, 2023, 12:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Amguard Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Poyner Spruill

defendants

Fifth Element Fire Protection, LLC

Unifour Fire & Safety

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property