New Suit

Drug manufacturer Amgen filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday in District of Columbia District Court in connection with the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which was designed to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for certain health care providers. The suit, brought by Covington & Burling, accuses DHHS of expanding the range of eligible providers beyond the scope of the original statute. The case is 1:22-cv-03763, Amgen Inc. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et al.