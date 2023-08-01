Who Got The Work

Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, and Sandoz Inc. have turned to attorneys Eric I. Abraham, Stephanie-Rose Orlando and William P. Murtha Jr. of Hill Wallack to defend a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 1 in New Jersey District Court by Walsh Pizzi O’Reilly Falanga and Sidley Austin on behalf of Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, asserts 20 patents related to the methods of manufacturing bone cancer drug, denosumab and denosumab products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn, is 1:23-cv-02406, Amgen Inc. et al v. Sandoz Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 01, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Manufacturing, Limited

Plaintiffs

Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP

defendants

Novartis AG

Lek Pharmaceuticals D.D.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Production D.O.O.

Sandoz Gmbh

Sandoz Inc.

defendant counsels

Stephanie-Rose Orlando

Hill Wallack LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims