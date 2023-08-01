Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, and Sandoz Inc. have turned to attorneys Eric I. Abraham, Stephanie-Rose Orlando and William P. Murtha Jr. of Hill Wallack to defend a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 1 in New Jersey District Court by Walsh Pizzi O’Reilly Falanga and Sidley Austin on behalf of Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, asserts 20 patents related to the methods of manufacturing bone cancer drug, denosumab and denosumab products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn, is 1:23-cv-02406, Amgen Inc. et al v. Sandoz Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
August 01, 2023, 12:22 PM