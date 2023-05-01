New Suit - Patent

Amgen filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Pharmaceuticals and Novartis on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Sidley Austin and Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga, challenges the defendants' submission of Biologic License Applications to manufacture and sell biosimilar versions of the plaintiff's drugs Prolia and XGEVA, which are used to treat certain bone diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02406, Amgen Inc. et al. v. Sandoz Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 01, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Manufacturing, Limited

Plaintiffs

Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP

defendants

Novartis AG

Lek Pharmaceuticals D.D.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Production D.O.O.

Sandoz Gmbh

Sandoz Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims