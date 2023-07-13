New Suit - Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

Bowlero, owner of the Professional Bowlers Association and hundreds of bowling centers across the U.S., and AMF Bowling Centers Inc. sued Bowlero's former chief information officer Thomas Tanase on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Kaufman & Canoles and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, accuses Tanase of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Virginia Computer Crimes Act by failing to turn over company property after resigning. According to the suit, Tanase downloaded proprietary information to a USB drive from his laptop shortly after resigning and repeatedly and unlawfully accessed CEO Thomas Shannon's email account to read attorney-client privileged communications regarding himself and his now lawyer Daniel Dowe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00448, AMF Bowling Centers, Inc. et al v. Tanase.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 13, 2023, 6:43 AM

Kaufman & Canoles

Thomas Tanase

