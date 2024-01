News From Law.com

A veteran of the legal departments at DocuSign, CBS and Palm is taking the legal reins at Trust & Wil, a San Diego-based startup that has raised $50 million and aims to bring trust and will services digitally to the masses. Doug Luftman, who will serve as the company's first chief legal officer, has 27 years of legal experience and most recently was a fractional general counsel, working with a variety of clients, including Trust & Will.

January 24, 2024, 2:00 PM

