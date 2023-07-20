Removed To Federal Court

Conceptra Biosciences LLC and attorney Gary Gamerman on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Corr Cronin LLP on behalf of rapid test kit manufacturer Ameritek USA Inc. and its owners, accuses the defendants of entrapping the plaintiffs in an unconscionable contract to deprive them of their intellectual property rights. The defendants are represented by Foster Garvey. The case is 2:23-cv-01090, Ameritek USA, Inc. et al v. Conceptra Biosciences, LLC et al.

Washington

July 20, 2023, 11:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Ameritek USA, Inc.

H.C. Yee

H.P. Yee

Kuo-Ching Yee

defendants

Conceptra Biosciences, LLC

Gary Gamerman

Jane Doe Gamerman

defendant counsels

Foster Garvey

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract