Who Got The Work

K&L Gates partner Steven L. Caponi and associate Matthew B. Goeller have stepped in to represent Wilmington Trust in a pending lawsuit over a $5 million life insurance policy. The suit, filed July 7 in Delaware District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., seeks to void the policy based on assertions that it was procured as part of stranger-originated life insurance (STOLI) scheme. Wilmington Trust, a subsidiary of M&T Bank, is sued in its capacity as securities intermediary. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-00907, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. v. Wilmington Trust N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 22, 2022, 4:18 AM