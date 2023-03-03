New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. The suit, naming Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, centers on a stranger-originated life insurance policy for Marvin Flaks, who allegedly was induced to lend his life to investors who procured a $3 million wagering policy on his life. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00236, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 3:03 PM