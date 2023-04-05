New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Ameritas Life Insurance. The complaint targets Wells Fargo for allegedly enabling a 'stranger-originated' life insurance scheme in which a $4 million policy on a senior citizen's life was purchased by a group of third-party investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01944, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Securities Intermediary.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Securities Intermediary

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute