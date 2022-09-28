Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gregory Meyer & Chapnick and BatesCarey on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Swiss Re, a Swiss reinsurance firm, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Plunkett Cooney on behalf of Amerisure Mutual Insurance f/k/a Michigan Mutual Insurance, seeks a declaration that Swiss Re must reinsure Amerisure for defense costs incurred in underlying asbestos litigation. The case is 2:22-cv-12298, Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. v. Swiss Reinsurance America Corp.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 2:57 PM