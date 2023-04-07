Counsel at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on Friday removed a shareholder lawsuit against Driver Opportunity Partners and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Stevens & Lee and Kaminsky, Thomas & Lovette on behalf of AmeriServ Financial, which seeks a declaration upholding its rejection of the company's nomination for director and denying the defendants' right to nominate any candidates due to failure to observe certain company bylaws. The case is 3:23-cv-00067, AmeriServ Financial, Inc. v. Driver Opportunity Partners I, L.P. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 07, 2023, 3:18 PM