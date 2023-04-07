Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on Friday removed a shareholder lawsuit against Driver Opportunity Partners and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Stevens & Lee and Kaminsky, Thomas & Lovette on behalf of AmeriServ Financial, which seeks a declaration upholding its rejection of the company's nomination for director and denying the defendants' right to nominate any candidates due to failure to observe certain company bylaws. The case is 3:23-cv-00067, AmeriServ Financial, Inc. v. Driver Opportunity Partners I, L.P. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Ameriserv Financial, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Stevens & Lee

Kaminsky, Thomas, Wharton & Lovette

Kaminsky,thomas,wharton,lovette & Vigna

defendants

Brandon L. Simmons

Driver Opportunity Partners I, L.P.

J. Abbott R. Cooper

Julius Rudolph

defendant counsels

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims