Who Got The Work

Payton Collier Bullard of Ward and Smith has entered an appearance for IPA Global Private Ltd. and Independent Packaging Associates in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 10 in South Carolina District Court by the Kim, Lahey & Killough Law Firm on behalf of Ameriglobe and Bulk Lift International, asserts five patents relating to bulk bags. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, is 0:24-cv-03903, Ameriglobe, LLC et al v. Independent Packaging Associates LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 28, 2024, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Ameriglobe, LLC

Bulk Lift International, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kim And Lahey Law Firm LLC

Garvey Smith Nehrbass Patent Attorneys LLC

Akerman

Defendants

Independent Packaging Associates LLC

IPA Global Private Limited

Jeff Wiley

Sunbelt Packaging LLC

defendant counsels

Ward and Smith

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims