Payton Collier Bullard of Ward and Smith has entered an appearance for IPA Global Private Ltd. and Independent Packaging Associates in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 10 in South Carolina District Court by the Kim, Lahey & Killough Law Firm on behalf of Ameriglobe and Bulk Lift International, asserts five patents relating to bulk bags. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, is 0:24-cv-03903, Ameriglobe, LLC et al v. Independent Packaging Associates LLC et al.
Transportation & Logistics
August 28, 2024, 10:20 AM