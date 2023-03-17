New Suit

Americans for Prosperity filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission on Friday in Arizona District Court over the state's recent passage of Prop 211, which requires candidates to make certain disclosures about the source of donations used for media spending. The suit, brought by Greenberg Traurig and Quinn Emanuel, contends that the statute is vague, overbroad and has a chilling effect on citizens' right to civic participation. The case is 2:23-cv-00470, Americans for Prosperity et al. v. Meyer et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 17, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Americans for Prosperity

Americans for Prosperity Foundation

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Adrian Fontes

Amy B Chan

Damien R Meyer

Galen D Paton

Mark Kimble

Steve M Titla

Thomas M Collins

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute