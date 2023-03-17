Americans for Prosperity filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission on Friday in Arizona District Court over the state's recent passage of Prop 211, which requires candidates to make certain disclosures about the source of donations used for media spending. The suit, brought by Greenberg Traurig and Quinn Emanuel, contends that the statute is vague, overbroad and has a chilling effect on citizens' right to civic participation. The case is 2:23-cv-00470, Americans for Prosperity et al. v. Meyer et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
March 17, 2023, 3:01 PM