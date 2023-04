New Suit - Contract

Zurich filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ESG Republic, Worklogic HR Insurance Services and other defendants on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for workers comp policies, was filed by the Horton Village Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00643, American Zurich Insurance Co. v. ESG Republic Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

American Zurich Insurance Company

Horton Village Law Group Apc

defendants

Bradley C. Burks

Esg Republic II, LLC

Esg Republic, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Thorn

Thorn Insurance Services LLC

Vensure Employer Services, Inc.

Vensure HR, Inc.

Worklogic HR Insurance Services

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute