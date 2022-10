New Suit

Wilson Elser filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of American United Life Insurance. The suit names the Estate of Lynn Forsgren Johnson and SKCSS Family Trust as claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-00141, American United Life Insurance v. SKCSS Family Trust of 2004 et al.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 7:36 PM