New Suit - ERISA

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed an interpleader complaint Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of American United Life Insurance. The suit names Keaton Jordan and other claimants in connection with an underlying ERISA dispute. The case is 4:22-cv-00926, American United Life Insurance Company v. Jordan et al.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 3:57 PM