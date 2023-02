New Suit - ERISA

Womble Bond Dickinson filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of American United Life Insurance Co. The suit seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 5:23-cv-00071, American United Life Insurance Company (Aul) v. Cole et al.

North Carolina

February 15, 2023, 5:54 PM