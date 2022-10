New Suit

American Transit Insurance filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against QBS Solutions and Joseph Sofiev on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Morrison Mahoney, accuses the defendants of submitting fraudulent insurance claims for durable medical equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06585, American Transit Insurance Co. v. QBS Solutions Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:17 PM