New Suit

Morrison Mahoney filed a civil RICO lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of American Transit Insurance. The suit targets Medsource Solutions and Ilya Tadchiev for allegedly filing over $61,000 in fraudulent claims for medical equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05317, American Transit Insurance Company v. Medsource Solutions, Inc et al.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 4:45 PM