New Suit

Morrison Mahoney filed a civil RICO lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of American Transit Insurance. The suit takes aim at Cavallaro Medical Supply and Yevgeniy Ovsyannikov for allegedly submitting fraudulent insurance charges for medical equipment under New York's 'no-fault' insurance system. The suit seeks to recover $24,600. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00800, American Transit Insurance Company v. Cavallaro Medical Supply Inc et al.

Health Care

February 02, 2023, 5:31 PM