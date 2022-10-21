New Suit

Morrison Mahoney filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of American Transit Insurance Company. The suit takes aim at Caresoft Leasing Corp and Yakov Khodzhayev for alleged submission of fraudulent insurance claims for medical equipment and orthotic devices. The suit seeks to recover or extinguish more approximately $700,000 in no-fault insurance claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06398, American Transit Insurance Company v. Caresoft Leasing Corp et al.

Property & Casualty

October 21, 2022, 4:19 PM