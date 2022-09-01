New Suit

Morrison Mahoney filed a civil RICO lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of American Transit Insurance Company over an alleged scheme to defraud automobile insurance companies. The suit, which names AK Global Supply Corp and Alina Kharisova, accuses the defendants of submitting thousands of fraudulent insurance claims for durable medical equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05223, American Transit Insurance Company v. AK Global Supply Corp et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 3:44 PM