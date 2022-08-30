New Suit

Morrison Mahoney filed an insurance fraud lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of American Transit Insurance. The suit targets Accelerated DME Recovery and AAAMG Leasing over an alleged scheme to bill American Transit for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05166, American Transit Insurance Co. v. Accelerated DME Recovery Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 4:58 PM