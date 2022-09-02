New Suit

Morrison Mahoney filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court accusing 21st Century Pharmacy and Albert Alishayev of filing over $335,000 in fraudulent pharmaceutical claims. The suit, brought on behalf of American Transit Insurance, asserts that the defendants filed claims for topical creams not approved by the FDA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05255, American Transit Insurance Company v. 21st Century Pharmacy Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

